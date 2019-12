View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone. I want to use this post to say thank you to the @besiktasbasketbol management, staff, physio’s, coaches and my teammates. Most of all the incredible fans. Unfortunately my time with you all has come to an end. I wish you all great health & success moving forward! Keep flying high eagles 🦅 🙏🏾. Until we meet again! ✌🏾 & ❤️