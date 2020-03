After scoring the opener in what will be the last Serie A game for a month, Francesco Caputo holds up a sign that says: “Everything will be fine. Stay at home.”

THIS is what you need from a leader. Not someone who accuses the media of fake news and downplays the Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Ok2yJCEYNj

— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 9, 2020