Арсенал пред два дена потврди дека тренерот, Микел Артета има коронавирус. По оваа вест челниците на Премиер-лигата одлучија да го прекинат ова натпреварување до 4. април.
Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions pic.twitter.com/0rnwHmQWha
— Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) March 13, 2020