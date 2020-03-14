Арсенал пред два дена потврди дека тренерот, Микел Артета има коронавирус. По оваа вест челниците на Премиер-лигата одлучија да го прекинат ова натпреварување до 4. април.

Добра вест е што шпанскиот стратег се чувствува добро, тој се огласи преку својот „Твитер“ профил.

„Ви благодарам на сите за поддршката. Веќе се чвуствувам подобро. Се соочуваме со голем предизвик и најважно е здравјето на сите луѓе. Чувајте се и заштитете се, слушајте ги препораките на надлежните органи. Секоја чест за челниците на Премиер-лигата што донесоа одлука да се одложи ова натпреварување“.

 