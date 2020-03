BVB message to all the clubs who asked for #Sancho: we don’t change the price after Coronavirus crisis and we’ll not sell him for less than €110M.

Man United are in contact with his agent, but BVB have not received any official bid yet. It won’t be a quick deal. 🔴 #MUFC

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2020