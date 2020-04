🌟 | TOTS…so far – Ligue 1 🇫🇷

The XI is dominated by PSG, the back line is packed by the members of Reims’ fantastic defence, and there’s one player from both Montpellier and Marseille.

Neymar is our highest-rated player with a 8.04 average Sofascore rating!#StayOnYourSofa pic.twitter.com/E0eLs9rOtA

— SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) March 21, 2020