На социјалните мрежи и натаму може да се видат бројни фотографии од дуелот меѓу Мајорка и Барселона во рамките на 28. коло во Ла Лига, кој заврши со убедлива победа на гостите од 0-4.

Лионел Меси успеа да се запише во листата на стрелци по долгата пауза и да запише две асистенции. Аргентинецот за време на мечот постојано им даваше инструкции на соиграчите, а дека тој е газда во тимот, говори и фотографијата во продолжение.
Кога зборува сите внимателно слушаат, па дури и тренерот Кике Сетиен и неговите помошници.