📰 [SPORT] | The image of Messi worth more than a 1000 words.

In a viral image captured by the club, the Argentine is directing his teammates while they, including coach Quique Setien and his assistant Eder Sarabia, listen attentively to the No.10’s instructions. pic.twitter.com/0GmSoM3rbT

— BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 15, 2020