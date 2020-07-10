View this post on Instagram

Today i want to express my gratitude and appreciation for past two years in @VardarRK , it was dream come true to be part of this great team alongside the best players of the world, Winning the Champions league and Seha league and Macedonian League was highlight of my life, a memory that will never forget. Thank you Vardar for giving me chance to flight the Flag of my country in the most biggest stage in handball and achieving the impossible. Big thanks to all my teammates who was beside me alongside and welcomed me and made me feel home, Speacialy the Legend @Stole who you can’t mention Vardar without putting his name in the front. Captain and leader and great friend, also big thanks to the fans that welcomed me and was wonderful all this time, without them Vardar couldn’t achieve this success as they put fear in every team enter the hall and they always chearing and pushing even in the worst moments. Big thanks also to @abskysportsagency and @nazihajlani for been there all the way from beggining to the end of my journey. Thank you Vardar and thank you Macedonia.