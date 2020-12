This is the unsettling footage tonight from Basel of Raoul Petretta heading the ball uncontested & immediately clutching his neck.

He received significant treatment on the pitch & has been taken to hospital. He is conscious but can't move his head.

Hopefully more info soon. pic.twitter.com/5p0r18xXmv

— 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘀𝘀 – Craig King (@FootballSwissEN) December 19, 2020