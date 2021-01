This is amazing 😂

Louie Barry swapped shirts with Fabinho, but after a word with a member of Villa staff, chased him down the tunnel to ask for it back!

Now he's got Fabinho's shirt, and his debut shirt 🤝#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/6P36O5ciiW

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2021